BELMONT — A Belmont man has been sentenced to prison after having pleaded guilty to burglary, drug possession, and other charges.
Nathaniel Moore, 30, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to two counts of burglary, and one count each of possession of methamphetamines, robbery, and receiving stolen property.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Moore to three to six years in prison on the robbery charge, with credit for the 111 days he had spent in confinement prior to the plea and sentencing hearing.
Moore was sentenced to 1½ to three years on the methamphetamine possession charge. That sentence will run concurrently with the robbery sentence.
The judge imposed suspended sentences on the other charges.
On each of the two burglary charges Moore received a 3½- to seven years, suspended on condition of 10 years good behavior. In addition, Moore was ordered to pay a total of $1,420 in restitution to the two victims.
On the receiving stolen property charge, Moore was sentenced to four to eight years with all the time suspended on condition of 10 years of good behavior, and was ordered to make $3,415.26 in restitution. According to court records, Moore had taken possession of a 2000 Buick LeSabre which he knew or should have known was stolen.
The suspended sentences will take effect once Moore is released from prison.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a third burglary charge, as well as a charge of disobeying a police officer, and a charge of driving after revocation or suspension of a license.
