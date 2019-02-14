LACONIA — A Belmont man has pleaded guilty to having a stolen motorcycle.
Vincent Scott, 35, of Depot Street, in Belmont, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Monday to a charge of receiving stolen property — a motorcycle — and a separate charge of disobeying a police officer.
Judge James D. O’Neill III accepted Scott’s guilty plea, but deferred sentencing until March 17.
Under the terms of the plea deal agreed to by the prosecution and defense, Scott would be sentenced to a year in the Belknap County House of Correction, with all but 90 days suspended. He would also be required to make restitution.
