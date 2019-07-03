LACONIA — A local man charged with choking another person received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.
As part of a negotiated plea, Travis Oak, 39, of McGrath Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. He had initially been facing a felony charge of second-degree assault.
Superior Court Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Oak to 12 months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. The judge also ordered Oak to enroll in an anger management counseling program and provide proof to the court of his participation.
