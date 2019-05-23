LACONIA — A local man who admitted in court to shoplifting more than $1,500 in merchandise from Walmart has been ordered to make restitution and stay away from the retailer’s Laconia store.
Spencer Jackson, 31, of Pine Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Judge Tina Nadeau imposed a one- to two-year sentence, with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior.
The judge also ordered Jackson to pay $5,969 in restitution to Walmart, perform 50 hours of community service within one year, and stay away from the Walmart store on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Jackson was also ordered to serve one year of probation.
