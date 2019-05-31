LACONIA — A local man has been ordered to serve six months in custody for violating the conditions of his probation.
Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III imposed the six-month detention on David Downing, 47, of Endicott Street North in Laconia.
Downing pleaded guilty on June 13, 2017, to two charges of domestic violence criminal threatening. He was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction on one count. On the second count he received a one- to three-year sentence, suspended for three years. He was also ordered to serve two years probation.
On Feb. 15, state probation officials charged him with violating the terms of his probation. According to court documents, Downing was convicted in Lowell District Court in Massachusetts for making a “threat to commit a crime.” In addition, he tested positive for alcohol use three times between last July and this past February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.