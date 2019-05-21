LACONIA — A Laconia man has been indicted for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor teenager that he allegedly held against her will.
Matthew Newborn, 19, of Spring Street, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence aggravated felonious sexual assault, one charge of domestic violence attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, and a charge of kidnapping. He was also indicted on a charge of burglary, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Newborn was among a number of people who were indicted on a variety of criminal charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
According to the indictments and other court records, the alleged sexual assaults took place last Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. The indictment for attempted sexual assault states the act against the 17-year-old victim “was under circumstances that involved kidnapping.” The kidnapping indictment states Newborn “took away (the victim) with the intent to detain or conceal such child from a parent.”
Newborn has been held at the Belknap County Jail since last Nov. 8.
In a motion requesting a judge to seal the affidavit filed in support of Newborn’s arrest, Assistant Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier wrote, “... the defendant sexually assaulted (the victim) multiple times in 48 hours.”
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a possible crime exists to warrant sending the case of trial.
Others indicted were:
Tabitha Brown, 41, of Holland Street, in Moultonborough, was indicted on four counts of issuing bad checks — four checks totaling $10,700.
Ralph Alexander, 60, of Belmont Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of witness tampering.
Adam Cordano, 36, of Elm Street, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct.
Stephen G. Cote, 35, of New Chester Road, in Hill, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Shawn J. Day, 31, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Brittney Garcia, 21, of East Main Street, in Tilton, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, and second-degree assault involving a deadly weapon.
David Gilson, 21, of Meredith Center Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Zackary D. Gouette, 26, of County Drive, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Christopher L. Hawkins, 34, of Seavey Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Joshua Hunter, 24, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of burglary, and one count of theft by unauthorized taking.
Roger Labraney, 55, of Belmont Road, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Dylan E. Landry, 27, of Plymouth Street, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Sean Marshall, 23, of Manchester Road, in Auburn, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Michael Martel, 30, of Mason Drive, in Chichester, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Kevin Matthews, 50, of Gusty Road, in Tilton, was indicted on three counts of domestic violence, and one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Samuel R. Mercier, 23, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Kenneth Norris, 39, no fixed address, a registered sex offender, was indicted for failing to notify authorities of his change of address within five business days of moving.
Tyler Root, 30, of Buck Street, in Pembroke, a registered sex offender, was indicted to failing to notify authorities within five business days of the six-month anniversary of his birthdate.
Kehley Smith, 29, of Old Center Road, in Deerfield, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping.
Kirk Stutes, 33, of Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Anthony Taro, 30, no fixed address, a registered sex offender, was indicted to failing to notify authorities within five business days of the six-month anniversary of his birthdate.
Dayna Tinker, 33, of Fuller Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of welfare fraud.
Kathy Vankueren, 51, of Munroe Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of forgery.
Robert Walker, 51, of Dillon Way, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence reckless conduct.
