LACONIA — A local man has been indicted in multiple counts of possessing child pornography.
Kyle B. Luis, 18, of Water Street, in Laconia, was indicted on five charges of possession of child sex abuse images.
Luis was among a number of people indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to bring a case to trial.
According to the indictments, Luis had pornographic images which included boys and girls estimated to range from 8 to 13 years of age engaging in various sexual acts with adults.
Others indicted were:
Taylor Akers, 38, of Waukewan Avenue, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon — a felony. He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening, and domestic violence simple assault.
Matthew Alighieri, 41, of Cherry Valley Road, in Gilford, was indicted on a felony charge of witness tampering. He was also indicted on three charges of violation of a protective order, and breach of bail conditions — all misdemeanors.
Michael Allen, 51, of Ontario, Canada, was indicted for aggravated DWI. According to the indictment, Allen was driving intoxicated when he was involved in an accident in Laconia in which he suffered broken ribs and a bruised spleen.
Nicole Ashline, 34, of White Mountain Highway, in Whitefield, was indicted on charges of being an accomplice to theft (with prior convictions), and driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Christopher Becker, 34, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Ryan Benson, 41, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Boscawen, was indicted for burglary.
Phillip Berg, 29, of Durrell Mountain Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault. According to the indictment, on a number of occasions over a period of 18 months Berg sexually assaulted the alleged victim who was 12 and 13 years old at the time.
Katie Childs, 37, no fixed address, was indicted for being an accomplice to theft.
Shawn Hartford, 35, of David Crossing Road, in New Durham, was indicted for theft — a Chevrolet truck.
John Ciaramaglia, 49, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted for burglary.
Jeremy Cook, 48, of Stark Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Samantha Donahue, 35, of Andrews Road, in Tilton, was indicted for burglary.
John Gannon, 50, of Main Street, in Alton, was indicted on three charges of criminal threatening involving use of a gun, and a charge of second-degree assault. He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Andrew A. Greene, 31, of Tower Hill Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on a charge of being a career criminal in possession of a handgun, and a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Leo Hanson, 55, and Barbara Reno, 51, both of Country Club Road, in Laconia, were each indicted on two charges of theft. According to the indictment, Hanson and Reno stole two golf carts belonging to Five Star Golf Cars in Laconia.
Renee Hartford, 40, of Beaudoin Court, in Rochester, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Daniel A. Hodgdon, 51, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a felony charge of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, and six misdemeanor charges of sexual assault. According to the indictments, all the incidents involved an alleged victim who was 14 year old.
Joshua Hunter, 27, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, was indicted for being a career criminal in possession of handguns, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon which resulted in bodily injury, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary, resisting arrest which caused serious injury, two charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and conduct after an accident (leaving the scene) which involved personal injury. According to the indictments, Hunter failed to stop at the scene of an accident in Belmont last Nov. 24, and when Belmont Police Cpl. Michael Clark attempted to arrest Hunter, he drove away causing the officer to be dragged which resulted in the officer being injured.
Mitchell J. Martel, 32, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, was indicted for receiving stolen property.
Justin Martin, 35, no fixed address, was indicted for theft.
Coy McCarthy, 39, of Gold Street, in Laconia, was indicted for credit card fraud.
Allan Nicholson, 40, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Christopher Paquin, 31, of Hill Street, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Justin Roberts, 20, of Park Street, in Bristol, was indicted on misdemeanor charges of DWI and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Benjamin D. Rourke, 38, of Northview Road, in Gilford, was indicted on a felony charge of attempted felonious sexual assault, and a misdemeanor charge of sexual assault.
Richard St. Hilaire, 35, of Elkview, West Virginia, was indicted on a felony charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and five misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Alex Spaulding, 30, of Messer Street, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Jonathan Swett, 37, of Messer Street, was indicted for domestic violence second-degree assault.
Timothy P. Theos, 54, of Beaman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on felony charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He was also indicted on three misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Jordan Tremblay, 27, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Roderick Urquhart, 36, of Intervale Road, in Canterbury, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Samatha Wildenberger, 36, no fixed address, was indicted for theft.
