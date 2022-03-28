LACONIA — A grand jury has indicted a Goffstown man on felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident in Belmont in which two teenage pedestrians were injured — one badly — last year.
Albertus Gage, 53, of Mo Sett Avenue, in Goffstown, was indicted on two felony level charges of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), in connection with the accident which occurred last Oct. 12 on Main Street near St. Joseph Church.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to bring a case to trial.
Each indictment has identical wording, except for the initials used to identify the victims.
According to police reports at the time of the accident, two 14-year-olds were crossing Main Street in a crosswalk after sunset on Oct. 12 when they were struck by a passing pickup truck. One victim was treated at Concord Hospital-Laconia and then released soon afterward. The second victim suffered more serious injuries and was transferred to a Boston hospital.
Gage was arrested three days after the accident at his home in Goffstown which is 39 miles from Belmont. Since that time he has been free on bail.
Information police obtained from witnesses and social media, video surveillance from the area, and a tip police received led authorities to Gage.
A court hearing in the case is scheduled for June 15, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.