HAVERHILL — A Plymouth man has been indicted for threatening a person he allegedly assaulted and a witness who reported the matter to police.
Elijah D. Peck, 23, of 2 Winter St., in Plymouth, was indicted on three counts of witness tampering, and one count of second-degree assault.
Peck, was among those who either live in lower Grafton County or who allegedly committed crimes there, who were recently indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
According to the indictments, Peck throttled a 21-year-old woman, in Plymouth, on Aug. 6. Afterward he is alleged to have pressured the victim to tell police that he had not assaulted her, but that they only argued.
A few days after the alleged assault, Peck confronted a man who saw the incident and called police. According to two indictments, Peck went to the witness’s workplace where he wielded a pipe wrench at the man, blaming him for almost causing Pike to lose his job and home and then coercing the witness not to testify against him.
Others indicted were:
Caitlin Fillion, 27, of 250 Middle Route in Gilmanton, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, for allegedly stealing merchandise from Walmart in Plymouth.
Jennifer Crowder, 38, a resident of the Bridge House Shelter in Plymouth, for criminal threatening.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding that there is sufficient evidence of a possible crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
