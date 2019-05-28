HAVERHILL — An area man who allegedly bugged a woman’s home has been indicted by the Grafton County grand jury.
Adam MacLeod, 29, of Laurel Circle, in Thornton, was indicted on a charge of interception and disclosure of telecommunication or oral communications.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of a potential crime to warrant bringing a defendant to trial.
According to the indictment, MacLeod placed a video and audio recording device under a door and recorded the activities of a woman in her Campton home.
MacLeod was one of a number of central New Hampshire residents or who are alleged to have committed non-drug-related crimes to be indicted by the latest session of the grand jury.
The others are:
Mark Fuller, 36, of Switch Road, in Andover, was indicted for driving after having been certified as an habitual offender. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — a misdemeanor.
Kristina McLean, 34, of Spring Street, in Bristol, was charged with felony level aggravated DWI. According to the indictment, McLean was under the influence when she was involved in a traffic accident that resulted in serious injury to herself. She was also charged with driving while under the influence with a passenger younger than 16 in the vehicle, and for driving while her license was revoked or suspended — both misdemeanors.
Barbara Sefton, 63, of Route 3, in Holderness, was indicted on a charge of forgery. She was also charged with a misdemeanor crime of theft by deception.
Brant Wright, 58, of Borough Road, in Hill, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
