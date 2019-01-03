LACONIA — A Tilton man who is alleged to have seriously beaten a toddler has been indicted on multiple felony charges.
Ozzy Arsenault, 31, of Granite Street in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.
Arsenault was among those indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
The indictments state Arsenault assaulted a 2-year-old, by punching and kicking the head and body of the toddler. The alleged attack caused the child to suffer an eye injury, and a subdural hematoma (a pool of blood on the surface of the brain). The alleged assault took place last Feb. 4 in Laconia, according to the indictments.
First-degree assault is a Class A felony potentially punishable by a 7½- to 15-year prison term. Second-degree assault is a Class B felony and carries a potential prison sentence of 3½ to seven years.
Others indicted were:
Allan Fish, 22, of Summer Street in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking involving a firearm, two counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, burglary, an assault by a prisoner.
Jeadian Corliss, 38, of Pineo Road in Center Barnstead, was charged with misdemeanor-level simple assault and resisting arrest.
Sebastian Corneau, 24, of Breton Road in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of robbery. Corneau is alleged to have shoved an employee of the Airport Country Store in Gilford as he was attempting to shoplift a bag of peanuts, according to the indictment.
Charles Crosby, 34, of Square Rigger Road in Nantucket, Massachusetts, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Jonathan L. Currier, 42, of Shasta Drive in Londonderry, a registered sex offender, was indicted for failing to notify authorities of his change of address as required by law.
Lauren E. Donovan, 38, of Baldwin Street in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a 2015 Toyota Camry.
Joshua Ellsworth, 30, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Madeline Gagne, 30, of Union Road in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of forgery.
Shane Goss, 41, of Memorial Street in Franklin, was indicted for receiving stolen property.
Danny R. Hines, 36, of Kimball Road in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner.
Kristy L. Houle, 36, of Salisbury Road in Franklin was indicted on a charge of forgery.
Adam Howard, 35, Endicott Street North in Laconia was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Richard C. Johnson, 42, of Rowell Street in Laconia was indicted on a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
R’Jaye Ladd, 18, of Mill Street in Laconia was indicted on a charge with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Alicia McLean, 30, of True Road in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Jaylen Meas, 18, of Standish Way in Amherst, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Meas allegedly drove a vehicle the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, according to the indictment.
Nathaniel Moore, 30, of Brown Hill Road in Belmont was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, robbery, and burglary.
Christopher Nelson, 36, of Province Street in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
John I. Oriol, 26, of Pine Grove Avenue in Nashua, was indicted on a charge of accomplice to burglary.
Benjamin A. Ricks, 36, of Strafford Street in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of forgery.
Jason Rooks, 25, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Krystal Sanborn, 36, of Vining Way in Northfield, was indicted on two counts of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Mark Sargent, 27, of Liberty Avenue in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Andrew Scolaro, 37, of Prince Street in Concord, was indicted on a charge of witness tampering.
Christopher Tsoronis, 21, of Sherburne Road, in Portsmouth, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Nichole Tusi, 32, of Lily Pond Road in Alton, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Rodney Young, 54, of Sandogarty Pond Road, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
