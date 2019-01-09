LACONIA — A Rochester man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced drug possession charge.
Justin Collins, 32, of Yellowstone Lane, in Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday in Belknap Superior Court to misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Collins to 12 months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. He was also ordered to serve two years probation. In addition, Nadeau fined Collins $620, suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
A charge of possession of cocaine with intent to sell was nol prossed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.