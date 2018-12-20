Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible late. High 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.