LACONIA — A local transient has been sentenced to one year in confinement after pleading guilty to threatening to kill someone while holding a knife.
Cameron Crane, 17, with no fixed address, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Belknap Superior Court to criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Crane to 12 months in the Belknap County House of Correction and ordered to participate in an intensive, multiphase drug and alcohol treatment program.
As part of the negotiated plea, O’Neill also ordered Crane to serve two years probation once he is released and to submit to an anger management evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations that were not addressed while in the treatment program at the House of Correction.
Crane received credit for 16 days he had spent in confinement prior to his sentencing.
