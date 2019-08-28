LACONIA — A local man was sentenced to the House of Correction after pleading guilty to theft and stolen property charges.
Robert J. Gebo Jr., 45, of McGrath Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and one charge of receiving stolen property.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Gebo to two three- to six-year sentences, both suspended, on separate counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and sentenced him to 12 months in the House of Correction on the receiving stolen property charge.
Nadeau also ordered Gebo to complete a comprehensive, multiphase treatment program — CORE — for inmates with substance abuse problems.
According to court records, Gebo stole unspecified merchandise, as well as a television from the Laconia-Gilford Walmart. The receiving stolen property charge dealt with Gebo’s possession of a 2000 Toyota Camry.
The suspended sentences are conditioned upon three years good behavior.
Nadeau ordered Gebo to serve two years probation.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped charges of criminal trespass and driving after being certified an habitual offender against Gebo.
