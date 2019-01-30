LACONIA — A Barnstead man was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of criminal threatening.
John Shampney, 63, of Beauty Hill Road, in Barnstead pleaded guilty Tuesday in Belknap Superior Court to a misdemeanor-level charge of criminal threatening.
Shampney had been facing a felony charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Shampney to 12 months in the Belknap County House of Correction with all but 74 days suspended on condition of two years of good behavior. Shampney received credit for the 74 days he had already spent in confinement prior Tuesday’s court hearing, and so did not have to return to the House of Correction.
The judge also ordered that he undergo drug and/or alcohol counseling, and that he be evaluated by a licensed counselor within 90 days. Nadeau also forbade Shampney from owning or possessing firearms for two years.
