LACONIA — A local man received suspended sentences after pleading guilty to burglary and drug possession.
Zachary Gouette, 26, of County Drive, in Laconia, pleaded guilty to the charges in Belknap Superior Court.
Gouette received a suspended three- to six-year sentence on the burglary charge, and a suspended 1½- to three-year sentence on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Both sentences carry a condition of three years good behavior. In addition, Gouette must undergo drug/alcohol treatment and counseling.
As part of the sentence Gouette was ordered to serve one year of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.