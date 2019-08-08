LACONIA — A Laconia man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced assault charge.
Hinhanska Haney, 32, of Court Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor simple assault charge.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Haney to 12 months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. He also fined Haney $50 and ordered that he have no personal contact with the victim.
Haney was given credit for the 30 days he had spent in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing.
Haney had been facing a felony charge of second-degree assault in connection with the attack on the 32-year-old victim.
Other conditions of Haney’s suspended sentence are that he continue mental health counseling, and complete a batterer’s intervention program.
