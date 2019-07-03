LACONIA — An Alton man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to marijuana trafficking.
Denis F. Cormier, 47, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Cormier to 1½ to three years in prison with all the time suspended on condition of four years of good behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.