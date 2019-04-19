LACONIA — A Meredith man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to having a stolen automobile.
Eric M. Prescott, 37, of Reservoir Road, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Thursday to a charge of receiving stolen property — a 2007 Nissan Maxima.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced him two to four years in prison with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior.
The Belknap County Attorney’s office nol prossed — or dropped — charges of theft by unauthorized taking and possession of buprenorphine against Prescott.
As part of the sentence O’Neill ordered Prescott to participate in any counseling, training or education programs recommended by corrections officials.
