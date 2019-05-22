LACONIA — A Laconia man, charged with drug possession, received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.
Antonio Rivera, 27, of Washington Street, Laconia, pleaded guilty Monday in Belknap Superior Court of a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Rivera to 12 months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of two years' good behavior.
The judge also ordered Rivera to undergo at his expense a substance abuse assessment within 45 days. In addition he must participate in any recommended drug abuse counseling and treatment.
Rivera had been facing a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
