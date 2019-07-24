LACONIA — A Meredith man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to reduced drug possession charges.
Jaime Stone, 39, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Stone one year in the House of Correction on each charge, with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. He was also ordered be on probation for one year.
Stone had been facing felony charges of possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine and the sedative clonazepam. But those charges were reduced to misdemeanors as part of the negotiated plea.
The judge also ordered Stone to submit himself to drug and/or alcohol treatment and counseling.
In addition, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a charge of falsifying physical evidence.
