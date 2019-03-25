NEW HAMPTON — A Franklin man has received a suspended sentence for possession of a controlled drug after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Raymond Martin, 38, of Grove Street, in Franklin, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court in Laconia on Monday to a misdemeanor-level drug possession charge.
Judge James D. O’Neill III handed down a 12-month sentence with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. He also fined Martin $434, which was also suspended for two years.
Martin had initially been indicted on a felony charge of possession the opioid pain reliever buprenorphine. According to court documents, he purchased the drug in New Hampton in February 2017.
As a condition of the sentence,O’Neill ordered Martin to undergo any counseling, training and education programs recommended by corrections officials, and further ordered that he be evaluated by a licensed alcohol/drug counselor within three month and comply with the counselor’s recommendations.
