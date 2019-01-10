LACONIA — A Rochester man received a suspended sentence for drug possession after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.
Under the terms of a negotiated plea Justin Collins, 36, of Yellowstone Lane in Rochester pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of possession of cocaine.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Collins to 12 months in jail, with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. She also fined him $620, which was also suspended on condition of two years good behavior. Collins was also ordered to serve two years probation.
As part of the plea agreement, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute Collins on a charge of possession of a controlled drug with an intent to sell.
