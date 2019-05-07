LACONIA — A local man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to violating the state’s habitual offender law.
Michael Hamm, 30, of Gale Avenue, in Laconia, pleaded guilty Monday in Belknap Superior Court to driving after having been certified an habitual offender — having committed three or more serious motor vehicle offenses within five years.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Hamm to 1½ to three years in prison, with credit for the 55 days he had spent in confinement prior to sentencing.
Hamm also pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic assault, and possession of fentanyl.
On the fentanyl possession charge, O’Neill imposed a suspended two- to four-year prison term on condition of four years good behavior. He also received a $620 fine, which was also suspended.
O’Neill handed down a 12-month suspended sentence on the simple assault charge, on condition of three years good behavior.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped three other charges against Hamm: theft by unauthorized taking, domestic violence reckless conduct, and criminal mischief.
