LACONIA — A Vermont man has been sentenced to a year in the Belknap County Corrections facility after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Chad Hitchcock, 35, of Wells River, Vermont, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to possession of heroin.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Hitchcock to 12 months in the House of Correction, with credit given for the 23 days he has already spent in confinement.
Hitchcock will be required to serve one year on probation after his release.
O’Neill further ordered Hitchcock to participate in any counseling, training and education programs recommended by corrections officials. He also must submit to a substance abuse evaluation within 45 days of his release from confinement, and pay $304.43 in restitution.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute a misdemeanor charge of making a false report to law enforcement.
– Michael Mortensen
