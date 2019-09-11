LACONIA — A Northfield man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges connected with a theft from the Tilton Walmart.
Adam Cordano, 37, of Elm Street, in Northfield, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday, to a felony charge of reckless conduct, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal liability for the conduct of another.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Cordano to two to four years in prison on the reckless conduct charges, but suspended six months of the minimum sentence if Cordano successfully completes a substance-abuse treatment program. The suspended sentence is conditioned on four years good behavior after his release from prison.
On the criminal liability charge, O’Neill imposed a 12-month sentence to run concurrently with the prison sentence.
According to court records, Cordano dragged a bystander with his vehicle in the Tilton Walmart parking lot. The bystander was “attempting to prevent a suspected thief from escaping” in Cordano’s vehicle, according to the indictment.
The criminal liability charge stated Cordano acted as an accomplice to a theft committed by Nicholas Wilkins.
