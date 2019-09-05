LACONIA — A local man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a felony-level charge of driving without a license.
Euclide Cantin, 64, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a charge of driving after having been deemed a habitual offender.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Cantin to one to three years in state prison.
Under New Hampshire law, a motorist can be certified a habitual offender if they have accrued three major motor vehicle violations, or 12 minor violations within a five-year period.
