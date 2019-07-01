GILFORD — A young man was injured when he fell from a boat in Lake Winnipesaukee and then was hit by the craft.
The 18-year-old man from Derry, was injured around 10:45 p.m. Friday when he fell from a 20-foot pontoon boat off Lakeshore Park and then was struck by the vessel, state Marine Patrol reported.
The boat, which was being operated by a 19-year-old man from Stoneham, Massachusetts, was maneuvering to the Lakeshore Park dock when the victim lost his balance and fell overboard.
The names of the injured man and the operator were not released pending the completion of the investigation, said Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain.
McLain said the victim receive a “substantial laceration” to his upper leg, but she said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening. The victim was taken by Gilford Fire-Rescue ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for treatment of his injuries.
Asked whether anyone might be charged in connection with the accident, or whether alcohol might have been a factor, McLain declined to comment, explaining that the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed it is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or by email at seth.alie@dos.nh.gov.
