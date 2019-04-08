BELMONT — A Laconia man was formally arrested on multiple charges Monday stemming from a six-hour standoff in Belmont where he was holed up in a house on Route 106, forcing police to shut down part of the highway.
Steven R. Fereshetian, 29, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, criminal restraint and reckless conduct, according to Belmont Police Lt. Stephen Akerstrom. In addition to those charges, Fereshetian, whose last known address was on Harvard Street in Laconia, is also being held on nine warrants issued by other law enforcement agencies or courts.
The episode began just before 3 p.m. Friday, when a Belmont police officer saw a man believed to be wanted on multiple outstanding arrest warrants driving on Wildlife Boulevard. The officer followed the vehicle into a driveway at 20 Wildlife Boulevard.
As the officer was approaching the car, the vehicle quickly drove over the lawn, making an abrupt U-turn, narrowly missing the officer, who had to jump out of the way of the fleeing car, according to the police account.
As the car sped away, the officer reported, he noticed a woman in the passenger seat.
After radioing in about the fleeing car, backup officers began a search and quickly located the car abandoned and idling outside 752 Laconia Road (Route 106). The home and immediate area around it were shut down by police and a search with a police dog was initiated. The Belknap County Special Operations Group arrived to assist with the search.
After receiving permission from the homeowner, police used a loudspeaker to tell the wanted man to surrender.
Due to safety concerns, Route 106 was shut down in the area in front of the home and traffic was redirected to side roads.
At 6 p.m. a woman walked out of the residence and surrendered to police. She confirmed she had been in the car at the time the driver fled from police. She also told officers that the wanted man was still inside the home, hiding in the basement.
When efforts to get the man to surrender failed, officers entered the building and arrested Fereshetian at shortly after 8 p.m. He was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital where doctors checked out a pre-existing leg injury, and he was then was taken to the Belknap County Jail where he was still being held Monday afternoon.
The woman, Haley Moore, 27, of Belmont, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and was turned over to Rockingham County officials, who placed her in custody.
This event resulted in several agencies assisting Belmont officers, including Laconia Police, the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Transportation, which assisted in setting up the detour around the scene of the standoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.