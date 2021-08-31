CONCORD — An alleged impaired driver and his adult passenger, both from Laconia, are facing charges after their car, in which an infant was riding, ricocheted several times off barriers and guardrails on Interstate 93 in Bow Tuesday.
According to State Police, Nathan Rabbitt, 35, of Laconia, was driving erratically at about 7:45 a.m. when his vehicle entered I-93 in the area of the Hooksett Toll Plaza.
State Police said they received several reports from callers who said the vehicle had crashed at least twice into the concrete barriers and into a guard rail. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle near the I-93 I-89 junction in Bow.
As the troopers attempted to get behind the vehicle it crashed again into a concrete barrier and then spun out 360 degrees in the roadway. The vehicle was initially slow to stop but troopers finally got it stopped in the parking lot of the Irving gas station on Route 3A near the Concord-Bow town line.
Troopers took the man and woman into custody, whereupon they discovered an 8-month-old infant in the back seat. The female passenger and the child were transported to Concord Hospital as a precaution. The infant was later released into the care of a family member.
Rabbitt was charged with aggravated DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after suspension, and disobeying an officer.
The female passenger, Cassandra Thomas, 32, also of Laconia, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Rabbitt was held at the Merrimack County Jail on preventive detention and is scheduled to be arraigned today in Sixth Circuit Court-District Division-Concord.
State Police are asking anyone who has any information regarding this case to contact Trooper Daniel Livingstone at 603-223-4381.
