LACONIA — A Meredith man has been sentenced to one year in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Robert W. Guidi, 48, of Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, pleaded guilty in Belknap County Superior Court Tuesday to one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Guidi to one year in the Belknap County House of Correction, and ordered that he undergo drug/alcohol treatments programs, including the multiphase C.O.R.E program. He also fined Guidi $434, but suspended the fine on condition of one year of good behavior. The judge further ordered Guidi to serve one year of probation following his release from confinement.
A second charge against Guidi — operating after having been certified an habitual offender — was dismissed on condition that Guidi make reasonable efforts to be decertified and get his driving privileges reinstated, according to Assistant Belknap County Attorney Whitney Skinner who prosecuted the case.
