LACONIA — A Tilton man has been sent to prison for violating probation after being convicted and serving time on drug possession charges.
Travis Patten, 28, of Andrews Road, in Tilton, was sentenced to one to two years in State Prison. He received credit for the 45 days he had already spent in confinement prior to Wednesday’s hearing in Belknap Superior Court.
According to court records, Patten violated the terms of his probation by failing to report to his probation officer as required, using drugs while on probation, and for failing to complete a required 28-day in-patient drug treatment program.
The probation was part of a sentence that Patten received when he pleaded guilty in September 2018 to charges of possession of carfentanil (an analog of fentanyl), and the prescription sleep medication zolpidem. Patten began his two years probation after being released from the Belknap County Corrections facility where he had been sentenced to 150 days confinement.
