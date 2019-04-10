ALTON — The case of one of the seven men arrested for felony drug sales in Alton this year is a reminder of just how dangerous the synthetic opioid can be.
Jason Malo, 22, of Stockbridge Corner Road, in Alton, stands charged with sale of more than 1 gram of fentanyl, for which he has been indicted, as well as charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, sale of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.
Malo was indicted Feb. 21 by the Belknap County grand jury, and is being held in the County Corrections facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or $30,000 surety bail.
A court document filed in support of Malo’s arrest on the conspiracy and fentanyl sale and possession charges details the overdose of Malo’s alleged customer that nearly led to the user’s death.
According to the sworn statement provided by Alton Police Detective Adam Painchaud, a man identified in the document as “a known drug addict (fentanyl),” had been found unconscious, suffering from an apparent overdose on Jan. 8. EMTs administered several doses of NARCAN without result.
When police first spoke to Malo a short time later, Malo said he had picked up the victim the day before in Derry, where he had just left a drug rehabilitation program. The victim had been off drugs during the five months he was at the Granite House treatment facility, the affidavit states. In an interview at the Alton police station, Malo said he and another man drove to Lawrence, Massachusetts, where the victim bought fentanyl from a street dealer. The affidavit states Malo coordinated the drug buy and was the one who gave the street dealer $300 of the victim’s money for the drug.
The affidavit goes on to state, “that on the ride back to Alton the two got high by ingesting the drug. Malo (said) he took the baggie of fentanyl (from the victim) when he passed out in the car. He said he then ‘cut up’ (the victim’s) fentanyl with powdered sugar at a rate of approximately 50%. (Malo) said he kept the fentanyl he took from (the victim) for himself and when the two got back to Alton, he gave the diluted drug to (the victim).”
Malo and the victim used “foils” to smoke the drug once they got back to Alton,” the affidavit states.
About this time the victim’s father called Malo inquiring about his son’s whereabouts. Shortly afterward the father came and picked up his son outside Malo’s residence, according to the court filing.
The victim’s father and mother, suspecting their 23-year-old son was under the influence of drugs, took him to Lakes Region General Hospital where, according to the affidavit, he was evaluated and then released. At about 9 the following morning the father found his son unresponsive and called first responders.
According to the affidavit, NARCAN was administered, the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma for five days during which time he was on a ventilator because he could not breathe on his own. Doctors at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center determined he had suffered a brain lesion and, according to his mother “still suffer(s) from fallout symptoms of the overdose.” In addition doctors at LRGH noted “‘a prolonged hypoxic event (lack of sufficient oxygen to the brain) which seems to have caused an anoxic brain injury.’ The report goes on to say doctors agreed there is likely brain injury from heroin.”
The current state of the victim’s health is uncertain. Asked to describe his present condition, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said, “Beyond what’s in the affidavit, I can’t comment.”
Alton police checked the contents of Malo’s cellphone and were able to retrieve information which “yielded evidence (communications) of drug activity by Malo to known drug users dating back to 2016,” the affidavit states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.