LACONIA — An Alton man received a suspended sentence in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.
William MacDonald, 25, of 379 Old Wolfeboro Road, Alton, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced MacDonald to 12 months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of two years' good behavior. He also ordered that MacDonald be placed on probation for one year.
As part of the plea agreement, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute MacDonald on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
The indictment charged that MacDonald failed to report immediately an accident in which he was seriously injured.
