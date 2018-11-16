LACONIA — A Gilmanton man who was facing a forgery charge received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.
Mark Stevens, 57, of 173 Burke Road, Gilmanton, pleaded guilty Thursday in Belknap County Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Stevens to six months in the House of Correction with all the time suspended on condition of one year of good behavior. He also ordered Stevens to pay $400 in restitution to the victim.
