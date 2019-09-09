WOLFEBORO — A Seabrook man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening the staff and damaging a room at Huggins Hospital.
Wolfeboro police have charged Jason Janvrin, 57, with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, criminal threatening, and resisting arrest on the evening of Aug. 30.
Janvrin was released from the Carroll County jail with a court date of Nov. 13.
