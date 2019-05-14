LACONIA — A local man has been ordered held after being arrested for allegedly breaking into a Weirs Beach condominium, threatening its two occupants, and assaulting one of them.
Philip Pergola, 45, of 130 Endicott Street North, was brought to Belknap Superior Court on Monday after being arrested last Thursday on charges of first-degree assault, burglary, and criminal threatening.
Pergola was ordered held in preventative detention at the Belknap County Jail.
According to court records, Pergola is charged with breaking into a residence in the same complex where he lives, attacking the couple living there, hitting one of them with a metal pipe, and then threatening to return to the unit with a firearm.
At the time of his arrest Pergola was already facing other charges in Belknap Superior Court after being indicted in April for burglary, witness tampering, and falsifying physical evidence.
Pergola can ask the court for a bail hearing in the future.
