LACONIA — A man charged in a Massachusetts rape and arrested over the weekend on an FBI tip could be returned to the Bay State by Friday to face charges.
Aaron Capaldi, 26, waived extradition conditionally during an arraignment Monday in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia. Capaldi, who is being held at the Belknap County Jail, appeared at the arraignment via a video hookup.
Capaldi was taken into custody Saturday at a residence at 73 Merrimac St., after Laconia police received a tip from an FBI office in New York saying that he was staying at the Laconia address, Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the address, and because the FBI said Capaldi was known to be armed and has previously threatened to shoot at police, members of Belknap Special Operations Group also responded.
SWAT team officers were able to take Capaldi into custody quickly and without incident about 5:15 p.m. Saturday “He was given one command to come out, and he came out,” Sheriff Mike Moyer said.
Capaldi was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and well as misdemeanor offenses of criminal threatening and harassment.
Although charging documents listed Capaldi’s address as 73 Merrimac St., Canfield said his last known address was Fall River, Massachusetts.
Laconia City Prosecutor James Sawyer said Capaldi agreed to waive extradition on condition that he be returned to Massachusetts by Friday. Sawyer said he was waiting to hear from Franklin District Court, which has outstanding misdemeanor drug case against Capaldi, before it would be clear if Capaldi would be transported back to Massachusetts this week.
Sawyer said Capaldi stands accused of a rape which allegedly occurred on Sept. 9, 2017, in Fall River.
The criminal threatening and harassment charges stem from incidents which occurred in Laconia on July 23, 2016, according to court documents.
