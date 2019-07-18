LACONIA — A Gilmanton man, arrested by SWAT team officers Tuesday, had been scheduled to be in court Wednesday to plead guilty to drug charges.
Anthony Conley, 43, of 65 Perkins Road, was due in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday morning, at which time he was expected to plead guilty to charges of possession of oxycodone, fentanyl, and the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
According to court documents, Conley was offering to plead guilty to the three charges in exchange for a suspended one- to three-year prison sentence, and one year on probation.
When Conley failed to appear for the 9 a.m. hearing, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. But a short time later Conley’s attorney formally moved the warrant be withdrawn because his client has suffered a “medical emergency,” according to a court document. Judge James D. O’Neill III voided the warrant.
Conley was arrested in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday on charges of false imprisonment, criminal mischief, criminal threatening and simple assault — all misdemeanors. In addition he was arrested on a drug possession charge.
Members of the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group were called in by Gilmanton police to help arrest Conley because of his past connections to suspected drug activity, Gilmanton Police Chief Matt Currier said.
Conley’s plea and sentencing hearing is now scheduled to take place July 23. In the meantime, he remains free on bail.
