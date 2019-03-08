LACONIA — A local man is facing a felony charge of witness tampering after he allegedly tried to get the victim of a theft to testify that he had not stolen anything.
Ralph E. Alexander, 59, of Belmont Road, in Laconia, appeared in Belknap Superior Court Thursday for an arraignment. Judge Amy Ignatius rule there was probable cause in the charge against Alexander and released him on his own recognizance pending further court hearings.
According to a police affidavit, Alexander’s approached the victim of a theft just prior to a proceeding at Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia, and urged her to “testify falsely that she have given him permission to take certain property that he was accused of stealing.”
He allegedly further told the victim to testify that she had asked him to come to her residence and that she was under the influence of medication she was taking, and “that she did not know what was going on,” the affidavit states.
– Michael Mortensen
