CENTER HARBOR — An area man was badly injured in a single-car accident on Waukewan Road, police report.
Authorities report that David Nash of Moultonborough was driving a 2000 sedan when the vehicle failed to round a turn on Waukewan Road, went off the road, and struck some trees, about 2:10 p.m. Monday.
Nash was thrown from the vehicle and was seriously injured, according to police Sgt. Scott Weiss.
Nash was rushed to rushed by Stewarts Ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Weiss said neither speed nor impairment appear to have been factors in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.