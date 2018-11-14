GILFORD — For the second time in less than a month, police have arrested a group of young people for trespassing at Kimball Castle.
On Monday, police arrested Nathaniel C. Allen, 19, of 23 Clark Avenue, Laconia; Andrew Shoemaker, 18, of 22 Boyd Hill Road, Gilford; Jeremy Lachance, 18, of 15 Oakland Avenue, Gilford; Bianca M. Russo, 18, of 380 Mile Hill Road, Apt. 18, Laconia; and Mahala Laduke, 18, of 5 Hill Road, Tilton. All were charged with criminal trespass.
Police found the five at the unoccupied landmark on Lockes Hill Road at about 10:30 Monday night.
On Oct. 22, police arrested four Rochester men after they were found on the property.
“It’s very well-posted,” said Gilford Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley. “I don’t know how they can’t see the signs.”
Police have repeatedly said anyone found on the property without permission will be arrested.
