LACONIA — A local man has been indicted on drug trafficking charges.
James D. Karr Jr., 30, of Hounsell Avenue in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute. He was also indicted on four counts of simple drug possession.
Karr is among a number of people who were indicted on various drug charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is, rather, a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the indictments, Karr is alleged to have possessed quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intention of selling them. He was indicted for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and the pain relieve buprenorphine.
Others indicted were:
Jonathan L. Currier, 42, of Shasta Drive in Londonderry, was indicted on a charge of possession of drug containing heroin, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl.
Edward Esty, 23, of North Road in Danbury, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Skye T. Gorgas, 34, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Michael Hann, 30, of Cottage Street in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Nicole A. Hollins, 32, of School Street in Franklin, was indicted for possession of the pain reliever buprenorphine.
Michael Johnson, 33, of Hermit Woods Road in Sanbornton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
David J. Craveiro II, 38, of Court Street in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was also indicted for driving after having been deemed an habitual offender, receiving stolen property — a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — one or more daggers.
Beverly Avery, 36, of Hatch Corner Road in New Hampton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Blodgett, 44, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of cocaine, and theft by unauthorized taking.
Michael R. Brown, 34, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Felix Colon, 55, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was indicted on a charge of possession of the pain reliever buprenorphine.
Bridgett Kimball, 38, of Durrell Mountain Road in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale of methamphetamine, and possession of the sedative clonazepam.
Brian Kimball, 42, of Church Street in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Anthony M. Kopycinski, 27, of Winter Street in Laconia, was indicted for possession of the pain reliever buprenorphine.
Emily Kresco, 26, of Sheridan Street in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Katelyn Lewis, 34, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Erik Parker, 21, of Gusty Road in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of sale of methamphetamine.
James St. John, 31, of Beaman Street in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Megan Wilkens, 23, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Mark Woods, 58, of Salisbury Road in Franklin, was indicted for possession of amphetamine and methamphetamine.
