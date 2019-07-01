LACONIA — A local man has been charged with selling the opioid drug which lead to an overdose death.
Allen Dore, 34, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of sale of a controlled drug — death resulting. The indictment was handed up Thursday by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
According to the indictment, Dore sold fentanyl to a 24-year-old Gilmanton man on July 3, 2018, which brought about the man’s death.
“The inhalation or ingestion of the substance was an antecedent but for which (the victim’s) death would not have occurred,” a portion of the indictment reads.
One count charges Dore sold the victim fentanyl. The second states Dore sold the victim “a controlled drug heroin or its analog, or a fentanyl-class drug, or a combination of both.”
There were 437 opioid overdose deaths last year in New Hampshire, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Of that total, 201 deaths were attributed to overdosing on fentanyl.
Belknap County led the state in per capita overdose deaths last year, at 4.58 per 10,000 population, according to the New Hampshire Drug Monitoring Initiative. Laconia had 11 overdose deaths in 2018.
Statistics for overdose deaths this year were not immediately available.
Dore is free pending his arraignment scheduled for July 18 in Belknap Superior Court.
