LACONIA — Police responded to 393 service calls between noon Oct. 14 and noon Monday, October 19.
Ten people were arrested.
Dennis Beggan, 53, of Garvin Road, in Derry, was arrested on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and domestic violence simple assault.
David N. Godbout, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Kelly M. McNally, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 21, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), receiving stolen property, and theft by unauthorized taking.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Mark Fuller, 37, of Week Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Daniel D. Faller, 40, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Briana C. D'Amore, 24, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of harassment.
Benjamin C. Wolcott, 33, of Province Road, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Officers made 67 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Belmont Road (Route 106), Lexington Drive, Lynnewood Drive, Tower Street, and at Messer Street and Bisson Avenue, and Court Street and Keasor Court.
Ten calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police are investigating a report of sexual assault.
Reports of thefts on Franklin Street, Pleasant Street, Union Avenue, Carver Street, and at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street, Bootleggers Footwear, and Shanghai Restaurant were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Batchelder Street.
A possible drug violation on Baldwin Street was investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Pleasant Street, and at Wyatt Park.
Reports of vandalism at the Belknap Mill, and on Spruce Street, Arch Street, and Lawrence Court were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
The report of an assault at the Normandin Square Apartments was investigated.
Officers responded to 20 disturbance calls, including six classified as domestic disturbances.
