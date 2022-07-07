LACONIA — Police handled 51 calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted nine motor vehicle stops which resulted in eight drivers being given written warnings.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Cumberland Farms on Endicott Street North.
A report of a fight in front of the Laconia Spa on Church Street was investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
