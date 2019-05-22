LACONIA — Laconia police handled 64 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Wednesday.
Three people were arrested.
Joseph T. Coutu, 23, of Cottage Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine.
Joanna Greenlay, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant, and for possession of a controlled drug.
Karl Wescott, 61, of Liberty Avenue, in Franklin, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted three motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Beacon Street West.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Parade Road and on Gilford Avenue.
A report of a burglary on Meadow Street was investigated.
Four calls dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on South Main Street.
Reports of harassment on Union Avenue and on Grove Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at the Rock Law Office on Church Street.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.