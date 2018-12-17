LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 132 calls for service during the 72-hour period ending at noon Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Jeffrey A. Tenney, 29, no fixed address, was arrested for driving on a revoked or suspended license (subsequent), disobeying an officer, and breach of bail conditions.
Nicole M. Dellacroce, 45, no fixed address, was arrested for willful concealment.
Tony Freeman, 31, of 81½ Chestnut St., in Nashua, was arrested on two warrants.
Christopher D. Miles, 33, of 40 Bowman St., in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Donald N. Bossey III, 40, of 11 Moulton St., in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence false imprisonment and criminal trespass.
Officers made 32 traffic stops, and investigated traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, Parade Road, Gold Street, and Leighton Avenue.
Officers responded to 10 disturbances, and a mental health emergency on Gilford Avenue.
