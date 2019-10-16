LACONIA — Police handled 63 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Anthony M. Taro, 30, of Dixon Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 13 motor vehicle stops.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Union Avenue.
Reports of thefts at the Laconia Public Library, the Perley Pond Townhouses, and on Union Avenue were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
