LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday.
One person was arrested.
Seth M. Houston, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 11 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and nine others getting written warnings.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a theft at the Lake Winnipesaukee Motel in Weirs Beach.
A report of harassment on Riverside Court was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
